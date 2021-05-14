Instructor: Liv Raddatz

Course Description:

Students with remote internships in the greater Philadelphia area, who wanted to engage as a group with central urban questions related to social justice and sustainability, met together in this Cities Praxis Fieldwork Seminar. Bi-weekly virtual meetings provided students with a space to share and reflect about their field work experiences with different urban organizations. A set of common readings anchored our discussions of social justice and sustainability in Philadelphia and other urban contexts, while readings selected by the students deepened our exploration of themes directly connected to each student’s fieldwork.