Green Stormwater Infrastructure Project

Green Stormwater Infrastructure Projects in the Philadelphia School District
A Praxis Project in Prof. Donnay’s Praxis II Course on Math Modeling and Sustainability
Student Team: Rubia Fernandes, Golda Glasser, Amirah Hewitt and Pelagia Majoni
Community Partners: Fairmount Water Works, Philadelphia School District, Philadelphia Water Department
Field Supervisor: Ellen Schultz (Fairmount Water Works)
Praxis Presentation:
Please click here or on the image below to watch a recording of the students’ Praxis presentation in class on May 14, 2021. The students’ Field Supervisor attended the presentation.
Executive Summary of Praxis Project:
Coming soon.
Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.