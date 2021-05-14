Green Stormwater Infrastructure Project

Green Stormwater Infrastructure Projects in the Philadelphia School District

A Praxis Project in Prof. Donnay’s Praxis II Course on Math Modeling and Sustainability

Student Team: Rubia Fernandes, Golda Glasser, Amirah Hewitt and Pelagia Majoni

Community Partners: Fairmount Water Works, Philadelphia School District, Philadelphia Water Department

Field Supervisor: Ellen Schultz (Fairmount Water Works)

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here or on the image below to watch a recording of the students’ Praxis presentation in class on May 14, 2021. The students’ Field Supervisor attended the presentation.

Executive Summary of Praxis Project:

Coming soon.

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.