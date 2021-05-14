Zoe Shinefield, Environmental Studies, BMC’ 22

Writing Science and Beyond: An Exploration of Written Science, Policy Analysis, and Other Scholarly Works

Faculty Adviser: Dr. Michelle Francl

Field Site: Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) at the University of Pennsylvania

Field Supervisor: Dr. Jim McGann

Course Description:

Good writing can engage scientists, policy makers, and the general public alike in environmental issues and problem solving. This course examines writing as a tool to translate complex scientific research and other scholarly works for a variety of audiences. Building on the learning done in the Writing Science course (CHEM B125), student and advisor will explore how science is translated and expand on the question of “how does scientific research make its way out of the lab?” by asking, “how do the most powerful scholarly works inspire and move people?”

Reflection: