Hazel Iashmolkina, Psychology, BMC ’22

Sexuality Education and Health Advocacy in Social Service

Faculty Advisor: Nell Anderson

Field Site: YES! (Your Empowered Sexuality)

Field Supervisor: Isy Abraham-Raveson

My course has shifted a lot throughout the semester in terms of its direction and content, but it mostly focused on sexuality and health education in social context. I have contributed to YES’s efforts in educating communities on sex- and health-related topics, studied sex-ed by reading the Theory and Practice textbook, reflected on both my academic readings and fieldwork experiences in a journal, and developed an overall understanding of sexuality and health education in social context.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here or on the image below to watch Hazel’s presentation.