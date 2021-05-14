Anna Thompson, Linguistics and Math, BMC ’21

Music, Business and Language

Faculty Advisor: Prof. Amanda Weidman

Field Site: The Hood Elle Woods Management

Field Supervisor: Tyler Garber

Course Description:

It is easier than ever before to become a creator or an entertainer, but it is not without its own challenges, from social media marketing to metadata tracking, and more. Everyone should have this opportunity to put their creative work into the world, but especially with business and legal matters, it can often appear inaccessible, stopping people from pursuing their passions. Taking on a linguistic and ethnomusicology perspective, this course will explore music, business, and language at its interface in practical experience in working with artists, podcasting, and an online music business e-course.

Praxis Project:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.