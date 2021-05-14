Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (Prof. Scott and Prof. Houghteling)

Course Description:
This course provides students a forum in which to ground, frame and discuss their hands-on work in museums, galleries, archives or collections. Whether students have arranged an internship at a local institution or in the Bryn Mawr College Collections, this course provides a framework for these endeavors, coupling praxis with theory supported by readings from the discipline of Museum Studies.
The learning goals for the course are:
- To connect Museum Studies theory and practice
- To connect internships in museum, archives or galleries to students’ individual interests and career goals
- To gain knowledge about some of the fundamentals of Museum Studies—including the history of museums, the role of museum in society, current trends in museums, museum ethics and about the variety of museum professions