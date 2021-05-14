Maria Bohan (she/her), Literatures in English, BMC ’21

Libraries and Antiracism

Faculty Advisor: Prof. Alison Cook-Sather

Field Site: Swarthmore College Libraries

Field Supervisor: Lorin Jackson

Description of the Course:

In this course, I explored the challenges and opportunities of moving antiracist work forward in the field of library and information science (LIS). Through readings and field site experiences (including making executive summaries of important resources, participating in staff committee meetings, zine making, and social media management), I worked to identify strategies for antiracist work in LIS and conceive of the role I want to carve out for myself as a future school library media specialist.

Praxis Reflection:

Praxis Project:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.