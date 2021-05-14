Sophie Greer, Neuroscience, BMC ’23

Coding a Neuroscience Database

Faculty Advisor: Prof. Rebecca Compton (Haverford)

Field site: Van Hooser Lab, Brandeis University;

Field Supervisor: Dr. Steve Van Hooser

Course Description:

This Praxis Independent Study course would explore the basics of computational neuroscience. Through this course, the student will learn about how to facilitate the replication of research studies, collaboration between labs, and storage and analysis of data by helping code the Neuroscience Data Interface, a new database that will help labs store, analyze, and exchange neuroscientific data. The student will learn how to model neurological and neuropsychological concepts with math and computer science, and will learn more about programming languages commonly used in computational neuroscience. The course will involve programming languages such as MATLAB and Python and will hopefully culminate with the student getting their name on a research paper.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.