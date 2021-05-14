Meagan Kearney, Growth and Structure of Cities, BMC ’21

Student in Cities Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Exploring Urban Questions through Practical Engagement (CITY420)

Field Site: THINK.Urban (‘Edit the City!’ project)

Field Supervisor: Katrina Johnston-Zimmerman

Fieldwork Description:

I was involved within an urban consulting team charged with leading and facilitating the pedestrianization of South Street with a focus in community input and open-data within the decision making process. Along with participating in weekly meetings, one being the inner team group and the other with South Street business owners, I researched and created a pedestrian street case study compilation and a South Street urban development timeline to better inform and inspire future programming and methods of the pilot project. Both resources will be included in their website and final report.

Praxis Project:

