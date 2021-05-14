Benita Ikirezi, Growth and Structure of Cities, BMC ’21

Student in Cities Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Exploring Urban Questions through Practical Engagement (CITY420)

Field site: Philadelphia City Planning Commission

Field Supervisor: David Kanthor

Fieldwork Description:

Before completing my studies at Bryn Mawr College, I wanted to gain knowledge in transportation from a local government’s perspective and how they are working to mitigate consequences of climate change, social inequality, and accessibility to deliver sustainable transportation systems. This course will focus on the impacts of COVID 19 on parking in Center City Philadelphia in terms of revenue and compare with other cities in the USA. It will also look at how the city of Philadelphia is addressing climate change through the increase of electric vehicle parking stations.

Praxis Presentation:

