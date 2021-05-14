Telling Bryn Mawr Histories (Prof. Gallup-Diaz)

Instructor: Prof. Ignacio Gallup-Diaz

TA and Praxis Student Coordinator: Emma Burns, BMC ’21

Course Reflection:

The members of the Spring 2021 offering of H268 gathered at a particularly disorienting moment in time. (I’m tempted to say ‘unique’!)

We gathered together as a history class, one filled with participants experiencing a jarring historical moment.

Why jarring? The members of the seminar met at the confluence of the ongoing pandemic (a global event), the Black Lives Matter movement (as a US event with global ramifications), the MeToo movement (a global process), and the Bryn Mawr Student Strike (a local process).

(Note: Tho the administration might think we are in a ‘post-strike’ situation/world, the historian in me says we’re still in ‘the strike process,’ even tho the strike itself is over.)

While the resolution of the Strike through the acceptance of most-of the student demands does provide the College with a path forward, the administration’s engagement with ‘the Strike’ exposed some uncared-for wounds, while re-opening others that were partially- or only recently-healed.

“Telling Histories” makes the teller acutely aware of their position with regards to the archive and the institution they are studying/analyzing, and, in this case, students are critically thinking about decisions and processes placed in motion and controlled by ‘BMC-players’ who have more power than they do at the College.

This moment placed the seminar within a situation filled with possibilities, and the Black Lives Matter and MeToo movements — one with it’s imperative to recognize and dismantle white supremacy, and the other with it’s attention to consent, empathy, and volition — opened spaces for ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking and drew our attention to issues of ethics and our responsibility to ‘the past.’