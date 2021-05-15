Anna Shuff, Literatures in English, BMC ’22

Student in Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (HART316)

Instructors: Prof. Monique Scott & Prof. Sylvia Houghteling

Field Site: The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco

Field Supervisor: Yael Eytan

Fieldwork Description:

The Museum Studies Fieldwork course aims to give students firsthand experience in museum work, an integral part of museum studies. This year, the course was carried out in conjunction with the San Francisco Asian Art Museum, where the students undertook internships with the museum’s Marketing and Communications department. My internship focused on metrics, collecting and organizing important museum data and statistics.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here or on the image below to watch Anna’s presentation.

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.