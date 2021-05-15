Christina Altman, Art History and Fine Arts Major, BMC ’22

Student in Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (HART316)

Instructors: Prof. Monique Scott & Prof. Sylvia Houghteling

Field Site: The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco

Field Supervisor: Clothilde O’Hare and Alisa Wong

Fieldwork Description:

I worked at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco as a remote intern for Marketing and Digital Engagement. During this internship, I was tasked with creating content for the museum’s social media sites, updating website pages, and took part in meetings and workshops with members of the Marketing and Communications department. In particular, I was in charge of creating a series of Instagram Stories for one of the museum’s newer exhibitions After Hope: Videos of Resistance. I also wrote copies and suggested images for three Instagram posts for holidays in May. I updated the Yelp page, monitoring reviews and questions, and suggested new images for both the Yelp page and the museum’s new social media header on their home website. With the rest of my team, we also updated the Welcome Email for the email newsletter. I learned through this internship how important collaboration is within Marketing and Communications, as well as clearly defined messages for digital engagement. To demonstrate this, I made a zine to explain my projects.

Praxis Presentation (Zine):

Please click here to access PDF version of the file.