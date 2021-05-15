Maeve Donnelly, History & History of Art, BMC ’21

Student in Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (HART316)

Instructors: Prof. Monique Scott & Prof. Sylvia Houghteling

Field Site: The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco

Field Supervisor: Clothilde Schmidt O’Hare

Fieldwork Description:

For my fieldwork at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum I worked in the Marketing and Digital Engagement Department. The marketing and digital engagement department of the SFAAM works to promote the museum and its exhibitions through social media campaigns. They analyse the public’s interaction with social media and how these reactions interact with the museum and provide insight on what is popular at the museum and what might need more promotion or attention. Our main project was creating an Instagram campaign, detailing one of the new exhibits at the museum, my specific exhibition being Memento: Jayashree Chakravarty and Lam Tung Pang. Through this internship I was able to see the museum through the eyes of the consumer/ visitor and promote the museum to the public, taking into consideration both the interaction of the viewer and the attributes of the museum from the inside. I learned that there is more to marketing and digital engagement than just social media posts and was able to see the interaction between the marketing and digital engagement department and various other departments throughout the museum.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.