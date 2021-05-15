Lucia Wang, History of Art, BMC ’22

Student in Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (HART316)

Instructors: Prof. Monique Scott & Prof. Sylvia Houghteling

Field Site: The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco

Field Supervisor: Clothilde Schmidt O’Hare

Fieldwork Description:

This spring semester, I work as an intern at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum’s Marketing & Communications department. During this internship, I initiate a comparative analysis between the Freer Gallery and Mutter Museum, predominately concentrating on digital audience engagement, plans after re-opening, and advertising campaigns for new exhibitions. With the assistance of Zac, I interviewed the Digital Audience Analyst at the Freer Gallery. He provided me a deeper insight into their current programs that vastly enriched my analysis. I also support Mira in creating video content for 4 virtual programs by gathering about 40 object assets in DAMS.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here or on the image below to watch Lucia’s presentation.