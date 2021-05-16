Hemlata Sharma, Mathematics, BMC ’22

Introduction to Predictive Analytics 

Faculty Advisor: Jennifer Spohrer 

Field siteKnowClick 

Field Supervisors Derek Burton and Ben Yurchak

Course Description:  

This course will help in gaining a fundamental understanding of the science of predictive analytics in the context of improving online businesses. In this course the hands-on experience with KnowClick will cover up the necessary key concepts of synthesizing an explanatory hypothesis while navigating through raw data. 

Praxis Presentation:

PIS(Spring 2021)

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.

