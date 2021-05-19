Math Modeling and Sustainability (Math B295)

Instructor: Prof. Victor Donnay

Course Description:

In this course, we will use mathematics to study issues of sustainability. Is it possible to meet all of our energy needs using renewable energy? How much energy does a typical person in the United States use per year – for transportation, food production, home heating and cooling? What is the carbon footprint associated with this energy use? How much energy can be produced by solar panels and wind turbines (per square meter of installation) and so how many square miles of land would need to be devoted to solar and wind farms? By how much can we reduce energy use via conservation or new technologies? Are these approaches cost effective? What do we mean by “cost effective”?

Praxis Component: During the semester, students will work in teams to analyze a real world sustainability issue of interest to a community partner.