Madeleine Park Hager, Growth and Structure of Cities, BMC ‘21

Student in Cities Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Exploring Urban Questions through Practical Engagement (CITY420)

Field Site: Brandywine Realty Trust

Field Supervisor: Stacey Mosely

Fieldwork Description:

Brandywine Realty Trust, which was founded in 1994 by Jerry Sweeney, is a real estate investment trust that owns over 24 million square feet of property across the United States. I became interested in Brandywine after hearing that the company was exploring new ways to expand upon their existing Neighborhood Engagement Initiatives in Philadelphia. I wanted to understand the role of private investment in community development and was eager for that learning to take place at Brandywine.

I had the great fortune of working under Stacey Mosley, who, after 5 years in government service, moved to Brandywine where she spearheads data analytics for the company. Under Stacey’s guidance, I had the chance to support Brandywine’s project, which hopes to find new ways of supporting the local community.

The following is a poster with a variety of homeowner resources that I produced during my time for the purpose of informing and supporting local residents.

Praxis Project:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the poster.