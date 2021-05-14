Jasmine Brown, Psychology, BMC ’22

Student in Cities Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Exploring Urban Questions through Practical Engagement (CITY420)

Field Site: Juntos

Field Supervisor: Zia Kandler, Erika Guadalupe Núñez

Fieldwork Description:

For my Praxis internship, I worked remotely at Juntos, a community-based immigrant/human rights organization located in South Philly. Because much of Juntos’ work is in-person with the surrounding South Philly community, my work centered around one of their political campaigns. For this particular campaign about York County Prison, I was able to begin working on it from the ground up — I initially researched immigration detention itself, before reading and analyzing several detainee interviews conducted by Juntos at York County Prison. I’m now working on facilitating the search and hire for an animator to create a video about the research I’ve done. I was able to secure an additional summer internship at Juntos, where I will continue to do remote research, engage in education advocacy by speaking about my research to others, and help the video project come to fruition.

Praxis Presentation:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.

Praxis Project:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.