Menna Khaliel, Computer Science, BMC ’22

Inclusive Teaching in Computer Science

Faculty Advisor: Prof. Chris Murphy

Field Site: CodePath

Field Supervisors: Tejen Petal and Denize Ignacio

Course Description:

Inclusive Teaching is a course designed to investigate inclusivity in the computer science classroom. I have worked with Codepath.org as classroom instructor and TA assistant for students enrolled in their Android Development class. My responsibilities were holding class sessions and working with students on their class project as well as occasionally deliver and explain concepts. I also served as an active online TA for students who needed help working on their class project. Through my experience, I was able to see how students engage and preform in a computer science classroom in response to different pedagogies. Throughout the course, I wrote reflections on the classroom environment and learning resources after reading and learning about inclusivity in teaching from various articles and research papers.

Praxis Poster and Audio Narrative:

Please click here or on the image below to hear Menna present and expand upon her Praxis poster (below).

Please click here to access a PDF version of the poster.