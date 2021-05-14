Joe Dizenhuz, Growth and Structure of Cities, HC ’21

Student in Cities Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Exploring Urban Questions through Practical Engagement (CITY420)

Field Site: Philadelphia Orchard Project

Field Supervisor: Kimberly Jordan

Fieldwork Description:

This Praxis course allowed me to explore issues of social justice, community engagement, and urban food production within the lens of the Philadelphia Orchard Project. In my role at the Philadelphia Orchard Project I conducted original research, interviewed partners and community members, assembled data sheets, and helped drive an increase in online engagement with our social media presence. Through my individual readings and discussions in the Praxis Course I explored issues of social justice within urban agriculture and urban orchards, which allowed me to engage at a deeper level in my work at the Philadelphia Orchard Project.

Praxis Presentation: